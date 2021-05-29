Advertisement

23 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - 23 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Saturday.

No new deaths have been reported. 1,512 people in the state have died from the illness since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 3.29%. There are 471 total active cases in the state with 31 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

