Two bicyclists hit by a car in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mother and child were hit by a car in Moorhead while they were riding their bikes.

Authorities responded to 8th Street and 20th Avenue South in Moorhead just after 6pm Friday evening.

Fire crews on-scene tells us both the cyclists were checked out by FM Ambulance and walked away with minor injuries.

The car involved has a smashed windshield. There’s no word yet on whether the driver was cited.

