Two bicyclists hit by a car in Moorhead
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mother and child were hit by a car in Moorhead while they were riding their bikes.
Authorities responded to 8th Street and 20th Avenue South in Moorhead just after 6pm Friday evening.
Fire crews on-scene tells us both the cyclists were checked out by FM Ambulance and walked away with minor injuries.
The car involved has a smashed windshield. There’s no word yet on whether the driver was cited.
