UPDATE: All lanes open on I-94 after semi crash

ROTHSAY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of the semi-truck fell asleep and was cited for unsafe lane usage on a laned highway.

UPDATE: The Minnesota Department of Transportation says all lanes are now open.

ORIGINAL: The Minnesota State Patrol says the right lane on westbound I-94 is back open for traffic, but drivers are urged to drive with caution as crews continue to investigate and cleanup after a semi rolled Friday morning.

It happened near Rothsay, and exit 38 was temporarily closed. Westbound traffic was being routed off the interstate at exit 38 and drivers taking alternate routes between exit 38 and exit 32. The road will reopen once the crash has been cleared.

The semi landed upside down and spilled the contents of the trailer across the roadway and in the ditch. The cab of the semi appears to be crushed, but Sgt. Grabow says no one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.