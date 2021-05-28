Advertisement

UPDATE: All lanes open on I-94 after semi crash

Semi rollover on I-94 near Rothsay, MN.
Semi rollover on I-94 near Rothsay, MN.(Sgt. Jesse Grabow/MSP)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROTHSAY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of the semi-truck fell asleep and was cited for unsafe lane usage on a laned highway.

UPDATE: The Minnesota Department of Transportation says all lanes are now open.

ORIGINAL: The Minnesota State Patrol says the right lane on westbound I-94 is back open for traffic, but drivers are urged to drive with caution as crews continue to investigate and cleanup after a semi rolled Friday morning.

It happened near Rothsay, and exit 38 was temporarily closed. Westbound traffic was being routed off the interstate at exit 38 and drivers taking alternate routes between exit 38 and exit 32. The road will reopen once the crash has been cleared.

The semi landed upside down and spilled the contents of the trailer across the roadway and in the ditch. The cab of the semi appears to be crushed, but Sgt. Grabow says no one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney
Mayor Mahoney says ‘COVID is over’; ND health dept. reports declining positive cases
A student and a teacher from Hawley Elementary were injured after an incident at the Gooseberry...
Hawley teacher and student saved after accident at Gooseberry Falls
Robert Thomas Baca, 56
Detroit Lakes sex offender on the run
Daniel Fike Grinder
High-risk sex offender moves into new area in Fargo

Latest News

Sports - Redhawks defeat Houston 5-4
Sports - Redhawks defeat Houston 5-4
Karlin Dahl (30) and Bo Carrier (29) both assaulted Walsh County Jail staff and escaped. They...
Two inmates back in custody after escaping from jail
Police are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle.
One person hospitalized in motorcycle accident
10:00PM News May 28 - Part 1
10:00PM News May 28 - Part 1
News - COVID cases dropping in cass county
News - COVID cases dropping in cass county