Memorial Weekend travel tips

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The long holiday weekend is approaching and with COVID-19 restrictions loosing, many of you plan to get on the roads sooner than later.

As you head out, leave plenty of space between vehicles to avoid crashes. There is still ongoing construction project sites so expect delays and extra traffic. Even when construction crews are not on scene, the area should still be treated as it is active for safety reasons.

“Those sites are usually set up to keep the general public safe,” said Emma Olson, Public Affairs Coordinator for District 4. “If you do come up to anything where it’s blocked or the roadway is blocked, assume that it’s blocked for a reason and not enter.”

Download the 511 app before you travel. This app shows you an entire map of Minnesota with expected delays and travel routes.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.