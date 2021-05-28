Memorial Weekend Storms Possible Then Warmer
Saturday and Sunday will bring a chance of scattered storms before warming on Memorial Day!
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Warmer air returns for the weekend with 60s and 70s expected Saturday through Monday. There is a chance of showers and thunder on Saturday as a cold front approaches from the west. A few showers or thundershowers remain on Sunday morning with spotty afternoon thunder possible again. Mid-to-upper 70s are expected for high temperatures both Sunday and Monday with more sun Monday.
TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Warmer weather returns! Tuesday will bring temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s for the fist day of Meteorological Summer. It will also bring a chance of a few strong thunderstorms. We then warm to near 80 on Wednesday and Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds.
FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of midday showers. Low: 44. High: 59.
SUNDAY: Chance of showers some early showers. Warmer. Low: 46. High: 76.
MONDAY - MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 50. High: 78.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 53. High: 79.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Warmer. Low: 55. High: 83.
THURSDAY: Sunny and hot with plenty of sunshine. Low: 62. High: 86.