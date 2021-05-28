Advertisement

Memorial Weekend Storms Possible Then Warmer

Saturday and Sunday will bring a chance of scattered storms before warming on Memorial Day!
By Hutch Johnson
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Warmer air returns for the weekend with 60s and 70s expected Saturday through Monday. There is a chance of showers and thunder on Saturday as a cold front approaches from the west. A few showers or thundershowers remain on Sunday morning with spotty afternoon thunder possible again. Mid-to-upper 70s are expected for high temperatures both Sunday and Monday with more sun Monday.

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Warmer weather returns! Tuesday will bring temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s for the fist day of Meteorological Summer. It will also bring a chance of a few strong thunderstorms. We then warm to near 80 on Wednesday and Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of midday showers. Low: 44. High: 59.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers some early showers. Warmer. Low: 46. High: 76.

MONDAY - MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 50. High: 78.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 53. High: 79.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Warmer. Low: 55. High: 83.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot with plenty of sunshine. Low: 62. High: 86.

Most Read

Semi rollover on I-94 near Rothsay, MN.
UPDATE: All lanes open on I-94 after semi crash
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney
Mayor Mahoney says ‘COVID is over’; ND health dept. reports declining positive cases
A student and a teacher from Hawley Elementary were injured after an incident at the Gooseberry...
Hawley teacher and student saved after accident at Gooseberry Falls
Robert Thomas Baca, 56
Detroit Lakes sex offender on the run
Daniel Fike Grinder
High-risk sex offender moves into new area in Fargo

Latest News

10:00PM Weather May 28
10:00PM Weather May 28
6:00PM Weather May 28
6:00PM Weather May 28
5:00PM Weather May 28
5:00PM Weather May 28
Memorial Weekend Storms Possible Then Warmer
4PM Weather May 28th