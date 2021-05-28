Memorial Weekend Storms Possible Then Warmer

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Warmer air returns for the weekend with 60s and 70s expected Saturday through Monday. There is a chance of showers and thunder on Saturday as a cold front approaches from the west. A few showers or thundershowers remain on Sunday morning with spotty afternoon thunder possible again. Mid-to-upper 70s are expected for high temperatures both Sunday and Monday with more sun Monday.

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Warmer weather returns! Tuesday will bring temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s for the fist day of Meteorological Summer. It will also bring a chance of a few strong thunderstorms. We then warm to near 80 on Wednesday and Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of midday showers. Low: 44. High: 59.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers some early showers. Warmer. Low: 46. High: 76.

MONDAY - MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 50. High: 78.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 53. High: 79.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Warmer. Low: 55. High: 83.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot with plenty of sunshine. Low: 62. High: 86.