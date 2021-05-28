Loven’s Gem, Emanuel’s Home Run Lead Bison Past Mavericks

OMAHA, Neb. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State battery of Max Loven and Nick Emanuel led the way Thursday night, as the Bison beat Omaha 3-1 in the opening round of the Summit League Baseball Championship presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare.

NDSU improved to 39-16 on the year, while the Mavericks dropped to 22-24. The second-seeded Bison will face top-seeded Oral Roberts in the winner’s bracket on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha. The winner will advance to the championship series on Saturday, while the loser will play again at 7 p.m. against the winner of tomorrow’s game between Omaha and South Dakota State.

Loven struck out seven in eight innings, while allowing one run on four hits. Parker Harm picked up his 10th save of the season, striking out two in the ninth inning. Harm joins former big leaguer Neil Wagner (12 in 2004) as the only players in school history to reach double digits in single-season saves.

Nick Emanuel had his second multi-hit game of the season, while Peter Brookshaw and Bennett Hostetler had the other two hits for the Bison. Hostetler moved into a tie for fifth in single-season school history with his 75th hit of the year, while moving into a tie for third with his 225th career hit. As a team, the Bison have now reached 500 hits on the season for the seventh time in program history and first since 2012.

In the second inning, Tucker Rohde and Zach Solano each walked to set the table. Emanuel singled to left center to bring in Rohde for the first run before Solano scored on a ground ball by Jack Simonsen. In the fourth inning, Emanuel launched his second home run of the season to right field, extending the Bison lead to 3-0. The lone Omaha run came in the eighth inning on a two-out home run by Brett Bonar.

