High-risk sex offender moves into new area in Fargo

Daniel Fike Grinder
Daniel Fike Grinder(Fargo Police)
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A high-risk sex offender moves into a new area in Fargo.

Daniel Fike Grinder is now living at 220 14 St N. Police say he’s 35 years old and describe him as 5′5″, 170 lbs, blue eyes, and brown hair.

He was convicted in June 2007 in Cass County District Court of Gross Sexual Imposition. His victims were girls who were under the age of 15 at the time.

High-risk offenders are more likely to re-offend.

