Hawley teacher and student saved after accident at Gooseberry Falls

A student and a teacher from Hawley Elementary were injured after an incident at the Gooseberry...
A student and a teacher from Hawley Elementary were injured after an incident at the Gooseberry Falls in Minnesota.
By Aaron Walling
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an incident took place on Wednesday at Gooseberry Falls in northern Minnesota involving a teacher and a student from Hawley Public Schools. Both sustained injuries and were saved after falling in.

The sheriff’s office said the call came in around 2:41 p.m. saying someone fell off a cliff by the lower falls and they were yelling for help. Hawley Public Schools Superintendent, Phil Jensen, tells Valley News Live the teacher and student are doing okay after the accident.

Students and chaperones were reportedly on the 6th Grade Trip, an annual tradition for 6th graders near the end of the school year.

