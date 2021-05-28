Essentia Health will administer COVID-19 vaccinations at three locations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Beginning Tuesday, June 1, Essentia Health will administer all COVID-19 vaccinations at three centralized locations.

Vaccinations will be now be available between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Essentia Health-South University Clinic, located at 1702 S University Drive, Fargo

Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic, located at 3000 32nd Avenue, Fargo

Essentia Health-Moorhead, Clinic, located at 801 Belsly Boulevard, Moorhead

Vaccinations are available to anyone age 12 and older. You do not need to be a patient of Essentia Health to receive a vaccination. Anyone under the age of 18 must have parent or legal guardian consent to be eligible for the shot. Parents or guardians can print and sign this consent form or they can accompany their child to the clinic.

Both walk-ins and scheduled appointments will be available. Patients and non-patients can make an appointment through Essentia’s MyChart patient portal or by calling (833) 494-0836.

