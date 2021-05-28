Car hits man on motorized bike in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man had to be taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while riding a bike.

On May 27, 2021 Grand Forks Police responded to an injury accident just before 1 p.m. involving a motorized bicycle and vehicle in the parking lot of 1630 24th Ave. South.

18-year-old Kaitlynn Sondrol was heading north through the parking lot between the apartments and garages. As she was turning to cut through the parking lot, she hit a motorized bicycle operated by 61-year-old Eugene Hendrickson, who police say immerged directly in front of the car.

Hendrickson was transported to Altru with injuries.

If you have any additional information of the incident, please call the Police Department at (701) 787-8000.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.