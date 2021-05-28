Advertisement

BREAKING: Mayor Mahoney says “COVID is over”

By Anna Johnson
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mayor Mahoney said Friday that “COVID is over,” in Fargo. The Mayor said that the city tests the wastewater for shed virus and the numbers have become very low, suggesting that Fargo may reach herd-immunity soon. On the heels of Memorial Day, Mayor Mahoney stated that Fargoans should go out and celebrate Memorial Day and take time to honor those that have served our country.

Mayor Mahoney made his comments during an interview with Chris Berg on AM1100 The Flag. Check back for updates. The video clip of the interview will be posted later in the day.

