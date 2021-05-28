Mayor Mahoney says ‘COVID is over’; ND health dept. reports declining positive cases

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mayor Tim Mahoney said Friday that ‘COVID is over’ in Fargo. The Mayor said the city tests the wastewater for shed virus and the numbers have become very low, suggesting that Fargo may reach herd-immunity soon.

“I mean, come on, take your summer back because I’m seeing great vaccine rates.” said Dr. Tim Mahoney. “We feel really that the community has done a great job in getting out there and getting vaccinated, moving things forward.”

While COVID isn’t truly gone, the North Dakota State Health Dept. says his claims aren’t necessarily far off. They are saying that the state is just below 50% vaccinated, and that we need to get to 70% to reach herd immunity.

“Right now we’re in a very good place. Our numbers are lower, we have seen a pretty significant decrease in the number of active cases.” said Brenton Nesemeier, the director of field services for NDDOH.

As we head into a holiday weekend, Mayor Mahoney said Fargoans should go out and celebrate Memorial Day and take time to honor those that have served our country, including local law enforcement.

“We hope that people are able to do it and enjoy it safely and we’re optimistic that we won’t see any spikes after this holiday.” said Nesemeier.

Mayor Mahoney made his comments during an interview with Point of View’s Chris Berg on AM1100 The Flag.

