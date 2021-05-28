A look at executive branch powers during emergencies and legislative session

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governors throughout North Dakota’s history have exercised their executive power during emergencies and through bill vetoes.

Republicans have secured the governor’s office in North Dakota for the past 29 years, but the four GOP leaders of the state serving in that seat have done things very differently. From former Gov. Ed Schafer, whose term began in 1992, to current Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., there’s been approximately 96 full or partial bill vetoes.

During Gov. Schafer’s first term in 1993, there were so many vetoes legislators made T-shirts to commemorate their losses.

Executive branch powers (kfyr)

“When I was there I was not reluctant or bashful about vetoing legislation because I just felt that was a part of the process,” said former Gov. Schafer.

Governors and some lawmakers alike agree a power struggle between the two branches is fairly commonplace.

When now Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., was governor, he vetoed three budget bills after lawmakers didn’t divulge the bill’s language until after they passed it, resulting in the governor calling a rare special session. In a statement, former governor Hoeven said, “it’s about striking the right balance between legislative and executive powers.”

Throughout Burgum’s two sessions in office, he’s only vetoed six bills in their entirety. But some lawmakers said the governor could’ve done more. “There were some sessions where there were more bills vetoed. I wish this had been one of them,” said Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, whose been in the State Senate since 1987.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging as lawmakers began the 2021 session, many of them were fixated COVID-19 issues with some attempting to lessen the governors power to issue executive orders and mandates in states of emergencies.

“If you handcuff the governor from doing the work that needs to be done in the case of an emergency, I think that’s a big problem and I think that’s something that would come back to haunt us,” said former Gov. Schafer.

In order to come to a compromise, Gov. Burgum signed a bill that allows legislative leadership to approve a state of emergency relating to public health.

“It seemed like a reasonable compromise and unlikely that it will ever be put into play,” said Gov. Burgum.

Gov. Burgum said some lawmakers came in looking forward, while others were upset about a year of restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor signed a total of 501 bills this past session out of about 850 introduced by the legislature.

