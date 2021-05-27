NDT - Memorial Day Recipes - May 27

FARGO, N.D. (North Dakota Today) -

If you are looking for a couple of recipes to take your next backyard cookout up a notch, we can help! Rita Ussatis, an NDSU Extension agent, was on NDT with some delicious sides that will make your mouth water.

Marinated Vegetables:

Ingredients:

4 c. vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, celery, green, orange or red peppers, carrots, mushrooms or others) cut into bite-size pieces

¼ c black olives

¼ c Italian dressing (regular)

Directions:

1. Wash and cut vegetables

2. Mix ingredients with Italian dressing

3. Marinate in the refrigerator for one hour or until chilled

4. Refrigerate leftovers

Nutrition Information:

Serving size – ½ cup

Calories: 49 T

total fat – 3 g

Carbs – 4 g

Tomato and Cucumber Salad:

Ingredients:

3 c. cucumber, peeled and chopped

2 c. tomatoes, chopped

¾ c red onion, chopped

¼ c. parsley, chopped

3 Tbsp. cilantro, finely chopped

½ tsp salt

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl

2. Cover and chill 2 hours

3. Serve with a slotted spoon

Nutrition Information:

Serving size: ¾ cup

Calories – 27

Total fat - < 1 g

Carbs – 6 g

Sodium – 200 mg

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.