NDT - Memorial Day Recipes - May 27
FARGO, N.D. (North Dakota Today) -
If you are looking for a couple of recipes to take your next backyard cookout up a notch, we can help! Rita Ussatis, an NDSU Extension agent, was on NDT with some delicious sides that will make your mouth water.
Marinated Vegetables:
Ingredients:
4 c. vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, celery, green, orange or red peppers, carrots, mushrooms or others) cut into bite-size pieces
¼ c black olives
¼ c Italian dressing (regular)
Directions:
1. Wash and cut vegetables
2. Mix ingredients with Italian dressing
3. Marinate in the refrigerator for one hour or until chilled
4. Refrigerate leftovers
Nutrition Information:
Serving size – ½ cup
Calories: 49 T
total fat – 3 g
Carbs – 4 g
Tomato and Cucumber Salad:
Ingredients:
3 c. cucumber, peeled and chopped
2 c. tomatoes, chopped
¾ c red onion, chopped
¼ c. parsley, chopped
3 Tbsp. cilantro, finely chopped
½ tsp salt
Directions:
1. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl
2. Cover and chill 2 hours
3. Serve with a slotted spoon
Nutrition Information:
Serving size: ¾ cup
Calories – 27
Total fat - < 1 g
Carbs – 6 g
Sodium – 200 mg
