UPDATE: Teen who was reported missing has been found

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Police says that Arana Lee Farley has been found and she is safe.

ORIGINAL: The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl.

Arana Lee Farley was last seen on May 22 and is a resident of Jamestown. She is approximately 5′3″ tall with brown eyes and a short bright blue/green mohawk. Police say her hair is approximately 1 ½ inches long and the sides of her head are shaved.

Police believe she may have traveled to the Grand Forks area, but her whereabouts are unknown.

If anyone has information on where Arana is, contact the Jamestown Police Department at 701-252-2414 or dispatch at 701-252-1000.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.