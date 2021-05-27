Ethics Commission advances change to meal rules

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota’s Ethics Commission has advanced an exception to its meal rules for public officials.

The exception would allow lawmakers, elected officials and other state employees to accept meals of $10 or less from members of the general public without notifying the board.

The five-member commission on Wednesday set up a public comment period on the change through July 9. Public or private social and educational events require a notice to be filed with the Ethics Commission that includes the date, place, sponsor, educational purpose, estimated attendance and estimated cost per attendee. The proposed rule wouldn’t require notice for the $10 limit.

