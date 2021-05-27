Deer creek residents asked to stop recreational activity on a storm retention pond

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On May 25 the City of Fargo Engineering Department sent letters to residents of the Deer Creek neighborhood who live on or adjacent to a city storm retention pond.

The letter asked for all dock segments and electrical power cords on city property and along the water edge be removed by June 25. The City of Fargo Storm Sewer Utility Division Engineer, Jody Bertrand, said the pond is not intended for recreation.

“We’re mainly trying to get the pond back to it’s designed function.” said Bertrand.

Residents of Deer Creek said they are confused and frustrated that the city is taking away a fun recreational activity for neighborhood families.

Several people who live by the pond have installed temporary docks for neighborhood kids to catch and release fish, including 11-year-old Lyric Mauk.

Lyric said he has been fishing on the pond since his family moved into their Deer Creek house in 2017. He said the pond is just pure fun.

Lyric’s father, Ryan Mauk, is frustrated with the city for potentially taking away one of his son’s favorite hobbies.

Bertrand said fishing is still allowed on the pond, for now, but the docks Lyric uses must be removed.

The purpose of a storm retention pond is to collect runoff from rainfall and to prevent flooding by draining the storm sewer system. This means the pond collects pollutants like gas, oil, and waste making the pond water toxic.

Bertrand said he had received complaints of people swimming in the pond last summer, but Mauk said he can guarantee no one swims in the water.

Another cause of frustration for Deer Creek residents is, no one from the city maintains the pond.

“They don’t spend an ounce of time or tax dollars trying to upkeep it [the pond].” said Mauk, “The residents of the pond do.”

Bertrand confirmed that the residents are in charge of upkeeping the lawn up to the shoreline. This leaves residents wondering why they have to remove their dock segments that are on city property if they are the ones maintaining the pond.

