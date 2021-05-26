ND presidential primary winner expelled from his party

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A perennial candidate for state office has been expelled from his own party after running for a different one in 2020. Roland Riemers has run under the Libertarian ticket for decades, but attempted to challenge U-S Rep. Kelly Armstrong in 2020 as a Democrat.

Riemers lost his primary to Minot’s Zach Raknerud for the Democratic nomination last summer by more than 30 points. Libertarian Party leadership added his conduct was detrimental.

“There’s obviously always going to be in-party conflict no matter where you go. Sometimes it’s more severe than other times, you know? This has just been going on for a while though, so it’s good for the direction of the party,” Libertarian State Party Chairman Adam Heupel said.

2020 wasn’t the first time Riemers ran as a Democrat. In 1996, he ran in the Presidential Primary and won North Dakota’s primary after then-President Bill Clinton missed a filing deadline to be on the ballot.

In response, Riemers said he is still a standing member of the National Libertarian Party, and plans to challenge Armstrong again in 2022, but has yet to decide which party, if any, to run with. Including as a Republican.

