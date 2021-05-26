Four people arrested during demonstration at pipeline

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 12:33 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a call of demonstrators on the pipeline right-of-way in section 6 of Huntersville Township, northwest of Huntersville.

The caller stated there were about 30 people demonstrating and some were climbing on equipment located at the site.

Law enforcement arrived and saw the demonstrators near the equipment.

Law enforcement learned an equipment operator was trapped inside by the demonstrators.

Deputies were able to safely move the employee and escorted him through the demonstrators.

It was then learned that there were four individuals who had secured themselves to the equipment.

The demonstrators who were trespassing on the pipeline property were ordered to leave.

Most of the people left, except for the four people who were locked to the equipment.

A specialized cut team was sent to the scene to remove the demonstrators.

By 5:37 p.m., all four people had been removed from the equipment.

One needed to be cut, but the other three freed themselves.

All four were offered medical treatment but denied the request.

The individuals are identified as 29-year-old Jackson Freasier of Austin Texas, 25-year-old Matthew Kennedy of New Orleans, Louisiana, 25-year-old Christopher Kennedy of Liberty Hill, Texas, and 22-year-old Sarah VanHorn of Brooklyn, NY.

All four are being held in the Wadena County Jail on probable cause Trespass and Obstructing Legal Process.

The case will be reviewed by the Wadena County Attorney’s Office for formal charges.

