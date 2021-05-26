Dozens gather to commemorate the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death people of all shades rallied together at Island Park to keep his name alive.

“There’s still people, especially his family, that are still grieving for the injustice that has been done,” said Mem Mercier, an attendee of the memorial.

Honoring his name may hold a stronger message as the community works for change.

“It shows support. It shows strength in numbers. It shows we want change,” said Lenard Wells, another attendee of the memorial. “We are tired of asking for change. we are in the process of demanding it.”

For many getting that change means demanding more action to better prevent future injustices.

“Just to have transparency with the police force as well as city government. That’s what we need. The community needs to feel they are a part of the community in which we live in,” said Faith Dixon, the leader of Black Lives Matter in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

The hope for more action could also bring a chance for everyone to be considered equal.

“I would hate for anyone of my kid or anyone of your kids to be subject to being mistreated,” said Wells. “We all are equal.”

Some believe standing together as one could to honor George Floyd could be a way to bring change and that there is light the shine at the end of the tunnel.

“I believe there is hope for the future. The future is near than far,” said Dixon.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.