WFPS May Offer Virtual Option for 2021-2022

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Virtual learning may continue to be an option for students in the West Fargo Public School District. Tonight, the school board unanimously decided to explore the establishment of a new virtual program for next year. That gives them the flexibility to continue looking at offering a virtual program for next year, but it does not definitively mean that they will be offering one.

The current virtual program expires at the end of this school year.

