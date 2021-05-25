Advertisement

WFPS May Offer Virtual Option for 2021-2022

(KVLY)
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Virtual learning may continue to be an option for students in the West Fargo Public School District. Tonight, the school board unanimously decided to explore the establishment of a new virtual program for next year. That gives them the flexibility to continue looking at offering a virtual program for next year, but it does not definitively mean that they will be offering one.

The current virtual program expires at the end of this school year.

