Schools to dismiss early for funeral procession route road closure

(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Schools along the funeral procession route for fallen West Fargo Police Lieutenant Adam Gustafson will be dismissed early on Wednesday so students can safely make their way home prior to the road closures.

Centennial and Kennedy Elementary Schools will finish classes at 1:20 p.m. and Discovery Middle School will be done at 2:00 p.m. School will resume as scheduled on Thursday.

