Sanford Health responds to CDC investigation of myocarditis among younger teenagers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The CDC is continuing to investigate a rare heart issue among vaccinated teens known as myocarditis. Sanford Health says there has been no cases confirmed within the area.

Myocarditis is a very rare heart inflammation with younger people. It has a one in five million chance in getting it. Patients have a better chance getting it from COVID-19 or respiratory viruses than from the coronavirus vaccine.

Dr. Avish Nagpal, Infectious Disease Specialist from Sanford, says that this condition may not have anything to do with the virus. It could come from the antibody response that the vaccines generate. Myocarditis is a self-resolving condition.

“For whatever it’s worth, even if you are the one in a five million people who gets this complication from the vaccine, most of the cases seem to be resolving themselves without any specific medical attention other than rest,” explained Dr. Nagpal.

The Moderna vaccine has now been approved for those over the age of 12. Dr. Nagpal says this is the perfect time and another reason to get the vaccine.

