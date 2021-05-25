Advertisement

Police: 2 protesters hit, driver charged in North Carolina

Police say Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey were treated at a hospital Monday night after...
Police say Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey were treated at a hospital Monday night after being hit by a car driven by Lisa O’Quinn.(Source: Elizabeth City Police Department, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Police in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, say two women were hit by a car while peacefully protesting a police killing.

Police say Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey were treated at a hospital Monday night after being hit by a car driven by Lisa O’Quinn of Greenville.

The protesters are Black and O’Quinn is white.

O’Quinn was jailed on charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by the use of a motor vehicle.

Police are also reviewing the case as a potential hate crime.

Her first appearance is Thursday.

The women were protesting the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45th St. S. crime scene
Fargo Police release name of night club shooting victim
Sarah Grell
DNR Conservation Officer Dies in the Line of Duty
1 Ave. N. and 10 St. N. Fargo rollover
Man cited after hitting a vehicle, causing it to rollover
News - Two house fires in Fargo deemed arson - 4PM Update
Two house fires in Fargo deemed arson
Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office searching for driver involved in deadly hit and run

Latest News

Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Moment of silence marks year since George Floyd’s death
Canadian currency seized in Portal, ND.
3,700 pounds of marijuana and $645K seized at North Dakota border
From left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.,...
House GOP leaders condemn Greene over Holocaust comments
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, looks down at Gianna Floyd, George Floyd's daughter,...
LIVE: George Floyd family to speak after meeting Biden as Congress mulls police bill