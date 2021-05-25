Otter Tail County holding vaccine clinics
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Otter Tail County Public Health is holding several vaccine clinics in the upcoming weeks. All three vaccines will be available.
The clinics that are being held this week are:
Pfizer Vaccine– First & Second Doses- Ages 12+
*Ages 12-15 will need a parent or guardian present for vaccination.
Wednesdays- Fergus Falls
Otter Tail County Public Health Office
Government Services Center 520 West Fir Ave, Fergus Falls
9am-3pm
Thursday May 27- New York Mills
Otter Tail County Public Health Office
112 N Main, New York Mills
10am-1pm
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine- Ages 18+
Thursday May 27
Otter Tail County Public Health
520 W Fir Ave, Fergus Falls
9am-1pm
Moderna Vaccine– First & Second- Ages 18+
Call Otter Tail County Public Health to Schedule 218-998-8320
For more information, click here.
