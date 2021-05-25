Otter Tail County holding vaccine clinics

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Otter Tail County Public Health is holding several vaccine clinics in the upcoming weeks. All three vaccines will be available.

The clinics that are being held this week are:

Pfizer Vaccine– First & Second Doses- Ages 12+

*Ages 12-15 will need a parent or guardian present for vaccination.

Wednesdays- Fergus Falls

Otter Tail County Public Health Office

Government Services Center 520 West Fir Ave, Fergus Falls

9am-3pm

Thursday May 27- New York Mills

Otter Tail County Public Health Office

112 N Main, New York Mills

10am-1pm

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine- Ages 18+

Thursday May 27

Otter Tail County Public Health

520 W Fir Ave, Fergus Falls

9am-1pm

Moderna Vaccine– First & Second- Ages 18+

Call Otter Tail County Public Health to Schedule 218-998-8320

