Otter Tail County holding vaccine clinics

(KSLA)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Otter Tail County Public Health is holding several vaccine clinics in the upcoming weeks. All three vaccines will be available.

The clinics that are being held this week are:

Pfizer Vaccine– First & Second Doses- Ages 12+

*Ages 12-15 will need a parent or guardian present for vaccination.

Wednesdays- Fergus Falls

Otter Tail County Public Health Office

Government Services Center 520 West Fir Ave, Fergus Falls

9am-3pm

Thursday May 27- New York Mills

Otter Tail County Public Health Office

112 N Main, New York Mills

10am-1pm

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine- Ages 18+

Thursday May 27

Otter Tail County Public Health

520 W Fir Ave, Fergus Falls

9am-1pm

Moderna Vaccine– First & Second- Ages 18+

Call Otter Tail County Public Health to Schedule 218-998-8320

For more information, click here.

