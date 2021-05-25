Online job portal launches in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A project just launched in Otter Tail County is hoping to connect businesses and people looking for jobs. A new county-wide job portal is now active.

The job portal is a partnership between the County and Otter Tail Lakes Country Association, and also includes workforce partners and local employers to collaborate on solutions to the workforce needs in the county. It automatically collects hundreds of available jobs from employers in Otter Tail County and puts them into a feed for a one-stop-shop for people who want to find opportunities that match the career they are looking for.

While the unemployment rate in the county has returned to pre-pandemic levels, they are seeing a shortage of available workers.

The county says the new job portal will be able to reach potential workers both inside and outside the county.

“Part of my job is to re-write the traditional rural narrative that rural areas are dying,” said Otter Tail County’s Rural Rebound Initiative Coordinator, Erik Osberg. “Talking about 1,000 opportunities for people to find work in addition to our outdoor recreation and welcoming communities will help people realize why Otter Tail County could be a great fit. They can pursue a fulfilling career and live the lifestyle they can’t find anywhere else,” Osberg said.

To search for jobs, check out the portal here. Employers with questions about how they can benefit from the job portal can contact Marie Noplos at marketing@ottertailcountry.com or 218-770-8208.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.