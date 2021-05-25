Moorhead man sentenced for threatening passengers with gun

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A man is facing a plethora of charges after a bizarre incident in Moorhead in January.

29-year-old Vance Erik Jourdain was originally charged with three felony counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and fourth-degree assault of an officer. Court records say Jourdain was only convicted on two of the second-degree assault charges.

Court records show Jourdain has been sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for the 143 days he’s already served in the Clay County Jail.

Documents say just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 2, officers received a report of an individual who had just pointed a gun at the occupants of a moving vehicle in Moorhead. The victims told officers they had just pulled out of a grocery store parking lot when they were forced to stop behind a car that was stopped in the roadway. The victims say Jourdain began approaching the car on foot and soon took out what the victims believed to be a shotgun or rifle.

Documents say the man then threateningly pointed the barrel of the gun toward the victims before getting into the passenger side of the suspect vehicle. The victims stated they were scared for their lives.

Documents show Jourdain has previously been convicted of a felony crime of violence and is prohibited from possessing firearms for life.

