Minot police to close Reachelle Smith investigation

Reachelle Smith
Reachelle Smith(kfyr)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot Police Chief John Klug said Tuesday they intend to close the investigation into the disappearance of Reachelle Smith 15 years ago, and believe Reachelle was murdered.

Police made the announcement during a press conference Tuesday.

Investigators said they believe Smith died at the hands of Leigh Cowen. They said Cowen was later found to have died by suicide due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Investigators said they uncovered a red cooler that contained an ammonia household cleaning substance, along with rags. They said further investigation of the cooler revealed a “substantial” amount of biological substance that was determined to be Reachelle’s blood.

Investigators said a motive in Smith’s killing is unclear.

Klug said the department wants to provide closure for Reachelle’s family.

