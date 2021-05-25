Man sent to prison, ordered to pay over $1M in restitution for MN bridge arson

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of starting a Minnesota bridge on fire last fall has been sentenced to prison time and ordered to pay a hefty amount back to the state and county for the damages caused.

43-year-old Ryan Johnson was arrested in September of 2020 for setting fire to the Star Lake Bridge along Highway 41 in Otter Tail County.

Johnson was originally charged with possession of ammunition/firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree arson, and possession of explosion/incendiary device. However, court records show Johnson was convicted of the first charge, while the arson charge has been given a stay of adjudication which is a favorable type of sentence in Minnesota following a guilty plea or guilty verdict. With Johnon’s stay of adjudication, the court will not place a conviction on his record.

Investigators said Johnson told a neighbor he was going to blow up the bridge after someone ran over and killed his dog.

Documents say matches, ammunition, a single shot shotgun and drugs were found inside his home, and under the bridge authorities located several propane cylinders.

Court records show Johnson has been sentenced to five years in prison with credit for the 261 days he already served, 10 years of supervised probation and has been ordered to pay $1,042,989.02 in restitution.

