Man convicted of hitting people with his car on White Earth Reservation

Kevin Roger Doerr, 35
Kevin Roger Doerr, 35(Valley News Live)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WHITE EARTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A federal jury has convicted a Deer River, Minnesota, man for injuring people after hitting them with his car on the White Earth Reservation.

Kevin Roger Doerr, 35, was found guilty on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault resulting in serious injury.

Court documents say neighbors called 911 because Doerr was driving erratically through Elbow Lake Village on the White Earth Indian Reservation, chasing people in his Chevy Monte Carlo, and trying to run them over.

Officers say they arrived to find a chaotic scene and two people badly hurt after being hit by Doerr’s vehicle. The victims were airlifted to the hospital and Doerr was taken into custody.

Doerr has not yet been sentenced.

This case is a result of an investigation conducted by the White Earth Police Department, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force and the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office.

