Local school bus companies fighting driver shortages

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two local school bus companies say they’re finishing out the academic year still hurting for employees.

Richards Transportation Service in Moorhead says they’re down about six drivers right now, but owner Mark Richards says the company being short-staffed has nothing to do with why a driver involved in an incident last week wasn’t fired.

Valley Bus says they’ve had a successful year, but says keeping an adequate amount of drivers is always a struggle.

General Manager John McLaughlin says Valley Bus has seen fewer applicants recently compared to other years, but says it’s hard to put a finger on the reasoning.

McLaughlin says in the bus industry, it’s important to over-hire as about 6-8 percent of drivers call out in a week due to personal circumstances.

McLaughlin says Valley Bus is continuing to advertise for drivers, and says the company is currently ironing out the details to offer childcare assistance for employees as a way to bring on more drivers. McLaughlin says with the program, childcare would likely be provided at a special rate for drivers of Valley Bus. He says he hopes to have official details of the program soon.

