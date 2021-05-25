Local Black Lives Matter group remembering George Floyd

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today marks the 1st anniversary since the death of George Floyd. Black Lives Matter Fargo-Moorhead and Wess Philome of One Fargo is holding an in-person celebration to commemorate his death.

Not only will this commemorate the death of George Floyd one year later, but this event will also be used to remember many black lives lost before and after this incident.

Everyone will meet in front of the pool at Island Park today at 6:00pm and the event will go until 7:30pm. The group is asking for everyone to bring a flower. Masks are also encouraged.

