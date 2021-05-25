Advertisement

Lego unveils world map, largest set ever

By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lego has just revealed its largest set ever - a world map.

It includes 11,000 pieces.

When constructed, the map is more than 2 feet high and 3 feet wide.

The set comes with a white Lego frame and two hanging elements to showcase your masterpiece.

It also comes with pins to highlight specific destinations, like future trips or where you’ve visited.

The world map costs $250.

It will be available on the Lego website June 1.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45th St. S. crime scene
Fargo Police release name of night club shooting victim
Sarah Grell
DNR Conservation Officer Dies in the Line of Duty
1 Ave. N. and 10 St. N. Fargo rollover
Man cited after hitting a vehicle, causing it to rollover
News - Two house fires in Fargo deemed arson - 4PM Update
Two house fires in Fargo deemed arson
Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office searching for driver involved in deadly hit and run

Latest News

Schools to dismiss early for funeral procession route road closure
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later
Otter Tail Job Portal
Online job portal launches in Otter Tail County
The COVID-19 pandemic has been an “incredible, unprecedented challenge” for kids and their...
NIH director encourages scientists to study impact of pandemic on mental health of children