UPDATE: Surveillance photos released in Audubon robbery

AUDUBON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s office is looking for a man who robbed the Orton’s Cenex convenience store in Audubon, Minnesota, just before 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately six-feet tall and 200 pounds. In surveillance photos, the robber is seen wearing a dark hoodie, with a light shirt and vest over the top, khaki-colored pants, gloves and a face mask.

Deputies say he passed a note to one of the clerks demanding cash and said he had a firearm. The suspect didn’t show a gun and the two clerks were not hurt.

The robber got an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes, then left on foot. A K9 track was attempted, but the suspect has not been located.

According to the City of Audubon’s Facebook page, this Orton’s location just opened in March.

If anyone has information about the robbery or this suspect, contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.