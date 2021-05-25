Advertisement

Fargo Cass Public Health announce changes to vaccine operation

(KVLY)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Cass Public Health is making some changes to its vaccine operation.

· Beginning Tuesday, June 1, FCPH will conduct walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Tuesdays only from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. While these are walk-in clinics, appointments are encouraged to streamline the registration process.

· Beginning Monday, June 7, the FCPH Immunization Program will take appointments for COVID-19 vaccine during its regularly scheduled clinic hours. Hours of operation for the immunization program are 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Monday and 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Appointments can be made by calling 701-241-1383.

The main FCPH building, 1240 25th Street South in Fargo, is the location for both the walk-in vaccine clinics as well as the FCPH Immunization Program. Individuals planning to attend a Tuesday COVID-19 vaccine clinic should watch for signage outside the building, indicating the correct entrance. Individuals with a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the FCPH Immunization Program should use the main entrance and follow signage once inside the building.

