Advertisement

DNR Conservation Officer Dies in the Line of Duty

Sarah Grell
Sarah Grell(None)
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conservation officer has died in the line of duty following a two-vehicle crash Monday, May 24, near Grand Rapids.

Officer Sarah Grell, 39, was stationed in Grand Rapids and leaves behind a husband and three children. She served as a conservation officer since 2005 and had a deeply held dedication to serving Minnesota’s people and natural resources. She was part of a proud family legacy – her uncle, father and grandfather also worked as conservation officers. Her husband Gene works for DNR’s Forestry Division and her mother worked for DNR Fisheries until her retirement.

“The sense of loss we feel right now is indescribable,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. “We are heartbroken for her family. Our deepest sympathies and concerns are with them. Officer Grell leaves behind an incredible legacy of service to Minnesota’s people and natural resources.”

“Officer Grell was the epitome of a public servant and served the Enforcement Division, the DNR, and the people of Minnesota with distinction,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, DNR Enforcement Division director. “Her loss is devastating, and we ask the people of Minnesota to keep Officer Grell and her family in their thoughts during this difficult time.”

Conservation officers have protected Minnesota’s natural resources and people since 1887. Officer Grell is the 23rd Minnesota conservation officer to die in the line of duty. Funeral arrangements are still being made.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45th St. S. crime scene
Fargo Police release name of night club shooting victim
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Motorist driving under the influence causes a 3-vehicle crash in Devil’s Lake
The Life Care Unites Foundation held a fundraiser to benefit the homeless and for those in need.
‘I’m paying it forward’: fundraiser held to benefit the homeless and those in need
Surveillance photo
Sheriff’s Office looks to identify two in Pillager, MN investigation
Grand Forks Police reminding residents to be aware of scammers

Latest News

WFPS May Offer Virtual Option for 2021-2022
Point of View May 24 - Part 2
Point of View May 24 - Part 2
Point of View May 24 - Part 1
Point of View May 24 - Part 1
News - UPDATE: Crews battle garage fire in Mapleton
News - UPDATE: Crews battle garage fire in Mapleton