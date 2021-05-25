Advertisement

Details released for Lt. Gustafson’s funeral and procession

Lt. Adam Gustafson, West Fargo Police Department
Lt. Adam Gustafson, West Fargo Police Department(Valley News Live)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The life of West Fargo Police Lieutenant Adam Gustafson will be honored and celebrated on Wednesday, May 26.

The funeral is being held at 1:00 p.m. at Northview Church, located at 3401 25th Street South in Fargo. The service is open to the public.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and masks are optional. Public parking will be available in the parking lot of Northview Church and law enforcement will direct the public as they arrive.

No photos, videos or audio recordings during the funeral will be allowed. Attendees will only be allowed to bring in small personal handbags.

Following the service, members of the public are asked to remain seated while family and law enforcement exit the church. A short ceremony consisting of a three-volley salute, the playing of taps and a vehicle procession, including family and first responders, will take place immediately following the funeral service. The public may pay their respects along the procession route.

You can view a map of the procession route here. 25th Street will be closed from 34th to 37th Avenues South in Fargo until the vehicle procession has cleared. The funeral will be livestreamed on the West Fargo Police Department’s Facebook page, the Valley News Live Facebook page, and at Valleynewslive.com.

All West Fargo city offices will be closed on Wednesday, May 26, including no garbage collection. Wednesday and Thursday garbage routes will be collected Thursday, May 27.

The Fargo Police Department, Fargo Fire Department, and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office will be responding to calls for service within the city on May 26.

