Child hit by car while riding a bike in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to West Fargo Police, the accident happened just before eight Tuesday morning in West Fargo.

West Fargo Police said the child was wearing a helmet and was hit by a car on 4th Ave. E. and 9th St. E., and sustained minor injuries.

Police said the person who hit the child stayed on the scene and did not receive a citation.

