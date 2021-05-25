Advertisement

Child hit by car while riding a bike in West Fargo

Bicycle Accident
Bicycle Accident(AP)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to West Fargo Police, the accident happened just before eight Tuesday morning in West Fargo.

West Fargo Police said the child was wearing a helmet and was hit by a car on 4th Ave. E. and 9th St. E., and sustained minor injuries.

Police said the person who hit the child stayed on the scene and did not receive a citation.

