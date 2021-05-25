Beltrami County: One man dead after assault, one in custody

BELTRAMI COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a deadly assault from late last week.

Officials say they were called to an assault in the 1000 block of Durand Drive N.W. in Puposky, Minn., last Friday just before 2 a.m. When deputies arrived, officials say they learned 53-year-old Burgess J. Palmore of Bloomington, Minn., died of homicidal violence.

The suspect was arrested at the scene by Beltrami County Deputies and is currently being held in the Beltrami County Jail on unrelated criminal charges, pending his arraignment in Beltrami County District Court.

Beltrami County Deputies arrested 21-year-old Scott A. Schulman, age 21, Bemidji, Minn. Schulman is currently being held on unrelated charges and has not yet been officially charged in this case.

A mugshot was not immediately available at the time of this article’s publication.

