Advertisement

Beltrami County: One man dead after assault, one in custody

Police Line DO NOT CROSS
Police Line DO NOT CROSS(AP)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTRAMI COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a deadly assault from late last week.

Officials say they were called to an assault in the 1000 block of Durand Drive N.W. in Puposky, Minn., last Friday just before 2 a.m. When deputies arrived, officials say they learned 53-year-old Burgess J. Palmore of Bloomington, Minn., died of homicidal violence. 

The suspect was arrested at the scene by Beltrami County Deputies and is currently being held in the Beltrami County Jail on unrelated criminal charges, pending his arraignment in Beltrami County District Court.

Beltrami County Deputies arrested 21-year-old Scott A. Schulman, age 21, Bemidji, Minn. Schulman is currently being held on unrelated charges and has not yet been officially charged in this case.

A mugshot was not immediately available at the time of this article’s publication.

Stick with Valley News Live on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45th St. S. crime scene
Fargo Police release name of night club shooting victim
Sarah Grell
DNR Conservation Officer Dies in the Line of Duty
1 Ave. N. and 10 St. N. Fargo rollover
Man cited after hitting a vehicle, causing it to rollover
News - Two house fires in Fargo deemed arson - 4PM Update
Two house fires in Fargo deemed arson
Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office searching for driver involved in deadly hit and run

Latest News

Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Moment of silence marks year since George Floyd’s death
Canadian currency seized in Portal, ND.
3,700 pounds of marijuana and $645K seized at North Dakota border
Kevin Roger Doerr, 35
Man convicted of hitting people with his car on White Earth Reservation
BREAKING: Refugee resettlement in Fargo