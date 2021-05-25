Advertisement

Army reprimands multiple soldiers in sexual assault probe

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Ymara Torres-Laboy with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)...
U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Ymara Torres-Laboy with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) salutes during a rehearsal of a command-level change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Dec. 4, 2020. The 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) held a change of command on Dec. 5, 2020, where Brig. Gen. Susan E. Henderson relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler.(Source: U.S. Army photo by Capt. David Gasperson)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Army officials have reprimanded multiple soldiers following an investigation into allegations that leaders of an Illinois-based reserve unit mishandled sexual harassment and assault complaints.

The Army Reserve started investigating the 416th Theater Engineer Command in January 2020 after The Associated Press published a story about allegations that commanders improperly opened internal investigations into sexual assault complaints and retaliated against a whistleblower.

Army officials announced Tuesday that the 416th’s commanding general, Mikayo Schanley, has relinquished her command and 12 soldiers have been reprimanded.

The Army also took unspecified administrative action against two senior leaders and actions are pending against three 416th civilian employees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45th St. S. crime scene
Fargo Police release name of night club shooting victim
Sarah Grell
DNR Conservation Officer Dies in the Line of Duty
1 Ave. N. and 10 St. N. Fargo rollover
Man cited after hitting a vehicle, causing it to rollover
News - Two house fires in Fargo deemed arson - 4PM Update
Two house fires in Fargo deemed arson
Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office searching for driver involved in deadly hit and run

Latest News

Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later
Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the White House is still trying to work with the GOP on an...
GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden
5:00PM News May 25- Part 1
5:00PM News May 25- Part 1
5:00PM News May 25- Part 3
5:00PM News May 25- Part 3