79 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 79 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday.

No new deaths have been reported and 1,507 people in the state have died from the illness since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 5.26%. There are 530 total active cases in the state with 42 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

