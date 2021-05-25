3,700 pounds of marijuana and $645K seized at North Dakota border

PORTAL, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) found more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana and $645,000 in Canadian currency recently crossing the border into North Dakota.

The CBP targeted a commercial shipment that arrived in Portal, North Dakota. Officers inspected the shipment and discovered 3,765 pounds of marijuana. Homeland Security Investigations and Burke County Sheriff’s Department were contacted and responded to assist. The marijuana has an estimated value of more than $6 million.

One person was arrested and taken to the Burke County Sheriff’s Department.

“This interdiction keeps narcotics from entering the United States and reinforces the important border security mission CBP officers have in keeping our country and communities safe. The teamwork involved in this seizure was outstanding,” said Portal Port Director James Rector.

In a separate incident, also in Portal, CBP officers inspected a passenger vehicle entering the port of entry. They discovered and seized $645,245 in Canadian currency.

Rector says bulk currency coming into the U.S. can often be proceeds from alleged illicit activity, or currency that funds transnational criminal organizations.

Individuals are permitted to carry any amount of currency or monetary instruments into or out of the U.S., however, if the quantity is more than $10,000, they will need to report it to CBP. Failure to report may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest.

