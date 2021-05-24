Two house fires in Fargo deemed arson

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Fire officials say two house fires from earlier this month have been been determined they were intentionally set.

Both happened on May 10, one at 307 7th Ave. N., and the other at 1420 2nd Ave. S.

Fire crews say the blaze on 7th Ave. involved the front steps of the apartment building set on fire, with damage estimated at $20,000. Officials say the other May 10 fire started in a secondary building on property with an estimated damage of $16,000.

There are currently no indications that these two fires are related, Fargo Fire says.

Meanwhile, fire officials say a deck fire on May 11 at 6126 24th St. S. was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. Damage is estimated at $105,000, fire crews say.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.