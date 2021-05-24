Even Windier Tomorrow

TONIGHT - TUESDAY: Temperatures will be comfortable tonight in the 50s and 60s, but the wind sticks with us tonight and through the day tomorrow. In fact, Tuesday is looking to be even windier with gusts near 40 mph. Temperatures stay in the 70 degree range Tuesday and we can’t rule out a spotty shower or two - mainly north - as a cold front starts to push down from north to south.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Behind the cold front, temperatures take a plunge! 50s and 60s is as warm as we will get on Wednesday after a chilly morning of 30s and 40s. The southern Valley has a chance to see some rain start to move in overnight Wednesday. Rain showers may become more widespread across the Valley through the day on Thursday, and there are some models hinting at snow or mixed showers mixing in across the north. Thursday will also be the coldest day of the week with highs only reaching the 40s and 50s. Temperatures look to recover slightly heading into Friday with 50s and 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Warmer air returns for the weekend with 60s and 70s expected Saturday through Monday. There is a chance of showers and potentially thundershowers on Saturday as a cold front approaches from the west. A few showers may remain on Sunday, mostly of the river. Mid-to-upper 70s are expected for high temperatures both Sunday and Monday with more sun Monday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Windy. Low: 58. High: 75.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Slight chance of a shower late. Low: 42. High: 63.

THURSDAY: Cooler yet. Rainy and breezy. Low: 44. High: 53.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 42. High: 65.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers/t-showers. Low: 47. High: 71.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers. Warmer. Low: 53. High: 76.

MONDAY - MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 50. High: 78.