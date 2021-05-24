Man cited after hitting a vehicle, causing it to rollover

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 31-year-old man received a citation after hitting another vehicle, causing it to flip over.

The crash happened on Friday before 7:00 p.m. at 1st Ave. N. and 10th St. N. Police say the man turned left from the center lane of 10th St. N. towards 1st Ave. N. and didn’t see the other vehicle in the left lane.

The man was cited for improper turn and no insurance.

