Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office searching for driver involved in deadly hit and run

HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver who they say was involved in a deadly hit and run.

On Thursday, May 20 around 4:20 a.m., deputies received a report of an unconscious man laying in the road on Hubbard County Road 101, south of U.S. Highway 2. Emergency responders found him dead when they arrived.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Dominic Cloud, of Cass Lake, Minnesota. If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s Office at 218-732-3331.

