Crews battling garage fire in Mapleton

MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are on scene of a large house fire in Mapleton that started just after 1 p.m. Monday.

Multiple fire trucks and the Cass County Sheriff’s Officer are helping fight heavy smoke and flames at 501 2nd St. The Salvation Army has also been called out to the home.

Cass County Sheriff officials say the fire was in a garage separate from the house and at this time, no injuries have been reported. Officials say there is ammunition in the garage, which is their main concern.

