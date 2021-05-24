Advertisement

Concrete patching impacting travel in West Fargo

By Brian Sherrod
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Drivers in West Fargo will need to take alternate routes as repairs begin this morning on certain roads for concrete patching.

Concrete patching repairs will begin on 31st Avenue E., starting west of Fourth Street E. Repairs are anticipated to be complete within 28 days, pending weather conditions.

Local access will remain open for the residents in the area. The detour route will begin on Fourth Street E., at 32nd Avenue E., and continue north to 26th Avenue E., west on 26th Avenue E. to Second Street E. and south to 31st Avenue E. to reach residential properties. Closed areas will include the intersections of 31st Avenue E. and Second Street E., Ridge Drive E. and Third Street E. In some areas, the road will fully close, and detours will be in place.

Motorists in these areas may encounter congestion and delays during the morning and evening commutes and should adjust their travel plans accordingly. Always use the ‘S’ check when traveling in and around construction areas. Check your speed, space, and stress.

