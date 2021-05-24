Advertisement

Cass County vaccinations dosage released by age group

35% of Cass County teenagers between the ages of 12 to 18 has received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. With the 80 and over age group, almost 78% has received the first dose as well.
35% of Cass County teenagers between the ages of 12 to 18 has received their first shot of the...
35% of Cass County teenagers between the ages of 12 to 18 has received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. With the 80 and over age group, almost 78% has received the first dose as well.(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County COVID-19 vaccinations numbers continue to be on the rise.

According to the COVID-19 Dashboard in North Dakota, 56.5% or 85,355 patients in the area has received one shot of the vaccine and 52.6% or 79,416 patients have completed the series.

As the numbers are broken down by age groups and first doses, 35% has received the shot between the ages of 12 to 18, 41.5% between 19 to 29, 48.3% between 30 to 39, 59.7% between 40 to 49, 65.5% between 50 to 59, 74% between 60 to 69, 74.7% between 70 to 79 and 77.6% over the age of 80.

With completing the series by age group, 29.5% has received the shot between the ages of 12 to 18, 36.9% between 19 to 29, 44.5% between 30 to 39, 55.8% between 40 to 49, 61.4% between 50 to 59, 70.5% between 60 to 69, 72% between 70 to 79 and 75% over the age of 80.

Grand Forks Police reminding residents to be aware of scammers

