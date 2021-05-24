Are crabapple seeds dangerous for dogs? Experts say no

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We received a whistleblower from a Fargo resident and frequent dog park visitor with concerns over two crabapple trees in the Village West dog park.

The whistleblower said through online research he discovered if a puppy or dog were to eat enough crabapple seeds the dog could experience vomiting, diarrhea, trouble breathing, seizures, tremors or even death.

“You have to take everything you find online with a grain of salt,” said the whistleblower, “but the consensus from what I found said it [a crabapple seed] is poisonous if a dog eats enough.”

The park forester for Fargo Parks, Sam DeMarais, said he spoke with two local veterinarians who told him the seeds should not be an issue.

“Just like any item that is not dog food, if over consumed, they [the dog] may get an upset stomach,” said DeMarais, “but generally it’s not something to be concerned with.”

Based on what the veterinarians told DeMarais, he said there no plans to remove the crabapple trees from the park.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.